ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee couple wakes to find stranger’s dog in their bed

By Savannah Young, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

A Tennessee couple recently woke up to find a dog in their bed, but much to their surprise, they soon realized it wasn’t one of theirs, KTLA sister station WATE reported.

“This is the weirdest post I have ever had to make. Is this your dog?” Julie Johnson asked on Facebook after finding the pooch earlier this month.

Julie and Jimmy Johnson, of Ocoee, Tennessee, own three dogs, so it’s not unusual for them to wake up with a dog in their bed. On Sunday, though, the scenario played out a little differently.

“It is absolutely normal to wake up in our house with one of OUR dogs in the bed with us,” Julie Johnson wrote in the Facebook post, alongside photos of the mystery dog. “One small problem, THIS IS NOT OUR DOG, nor do we know how she got in our house.”

Johnson said her first reaction was concern, but she soon realized the dog was friendly.

“At first, we thought it was one of ours, but they rarely lay on the pillows! In pitch darkness, I just assumed it was. Wouldn’t we all? As daylight began to creep in through our curtains we realized we were snuggling with someone else’s dog.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaWfA_0faOx4bw00
    Nala in bed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvdGH_0faOx4bw00
    Nala in bed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrrV0_0faOx4bw00
    Nala and Julie.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWOVS_0faOx4bw00
    Nala and Julie.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaxvw_0faOx4bw00
    Nala and Julie Puppy play date.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037L77_0faOx4bw00
    Nala and Jimmy puppy play date.

Johnson learned via Facebook that the dog’s name is Nala, and that she lived almost two miles away. In a “pupdate” to her original post, Johnson said Nala’s mom was coming to get her.

“Good luck getting her out of my bed,” Johnson added.

Johnson theorized that Nala became frightened by a recent storm, which prompted her to seek shelter inside her house.

“Why my dogs didn’t bark at her? No clue. They bark at everything,” she said. “Maybe they knew she needed help too.”

Nala’s surprise visit gained some major attention on social media and was even covered on “Good Morning America.”

“I never thought my time to shine and make people smile would be laying in bed with a strange dog, in my nightgown with unbrushed hair and sleep in my eyes,” she wrote.

The Johnsons have kept in touch with Nala since discovering her in their bedroom. On Tuesday, they met up with her for a puppy play date.

“We had ice cream and treats and had a fantastic time!” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Human medicine rescues baby giraffe in San Diego

Over the past three decades Ara Mirzaian has fitted braces for everyone from Paralympians to children with scoliosis. But Msituni was a patient like none other — a newborn giraffe. The calf was born Feb. 1 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, north of San Diego, with her front limb bending the […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Bear rescued after getting trapped at Six Flags back lot

Firefighters rescued a bear that got trapped at a Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot last week, authorities said. The bear wandered onto the lot at the Valencia amusement park on May 5 and somehow got stuck between two cargo trailers, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. California Fish and Wildlife first got […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Ocoee, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
KTLA

Child dies of suspected fentanyl overdose in NorCal home, parents arrested

The parents of a 15-month-old toddler were arrested for her death after the child was found unresponsive in their Northern California home where police found drug paraphernalia and fentanyl, authorities said. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were arrested at their Santa Rosa apartment and booked for alleged cruelty to a child likely to […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTLA

Your home may not be fully covered for fire damage

The devastating impact of the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel should serve as a wake-up call for all California homeowners to regularly make sure your insurance coverage is sufficient. This is particularly important as prices for many goods and services are at a 40-year high. Rebuilding costs you may have calculated years ago no longer […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Wate
KTLA

Flames engulf Koreatown structure near apartments, businesses

Flames engulfed a Koreatown commercial building Friday morning, and it doesn’t appear to be the first time the structure had burned. Sky5 was over the seen around 5 a.m. as flames burned through the roof of the building located on Vermont Avenue between West 2nd and 3rd streets. Video also showed flames and embers flying […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAFD fights small brush fire in Brentwood

A quarter-acre brush fire in Brentwood has Los Angeles Fire Department personnel putting out flare-ups Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at about 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, and the LAFD said 30 firefighters were able to knock down the flames in 21 minutes. However, about a half hour after […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KTLA

Child, 2 adults duct-taped during home-invasion robbery in Riverside

Police are searching for three home-invasion robbers who duct-taped residents, including an 11-year-old child, before ransacking a home in Riverside. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane, a Riverside Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Investigators say three men armed with handguns entered the home and forced two adults and the […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Is flying fun? No, it is not, survey finds

Bookings for air travel may be up as Americans seek to resume something closer to normal life. But that doesn’t mean we’re enjoying the increasingly unfriendly skies. The latest J.D. Power passenger-satisfaction survey finds that air travelers are generally cheesed about high fares (up 19% last month!), packed planes and unruly (read: obnoxious) fellow travelers. […]
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

KTLA

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy