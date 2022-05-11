Captain Harris E. Tucker

Our loving Mom, Gram, Narmie Patricia Ann (Moon) Hardison, 85 years young, passed away at home on May 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 19, 1936, to Beatrice and Morris Moon. She attended schools in Hancock and Sullivan. She is survived by five sons and spouses: Cliff and Sue, Jim and Amy, Jeff and Lee, Marty and Cato and Mark and Karen; six grandchildren and spouses Cameron and Shannon Schimpf, Chelsea and Steve Willey, James, Dustin, Amber and Mat; three great-grandchildren, Anna; Mason and Madelynn; and many nieces and nephews and families, cousins and a world of friends. She spent her happiest days with her family at her home on Tunk Lake Road, cooking for them, laughing with them, loving them and enriching their lives, making thousands of wonderful memories.

