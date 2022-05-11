ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gouldsboro, ME

Captain Harris E. Tucker

By News Team
Ellsworth American
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Harris E. Tucker, 87, of Gouldsboro, passed away on Jan. 10,...

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Ellsworth American

Brett D. Smith

Brett D. Smith, 56, passed away at home on May 4, 2022. Brett was born on June 22, 1965, in Cherry Point, N.C., to Sheila Mae (Bridges) and Lawrence William Smith. Brett loved building and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His dog, Sam, will miss playing ball with him daily. Brett was a teacher at heart. He was an inspiration to the next generation.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Patricia Ann (Moon) Hardison

Our loving Mom, Gram, Narmie Patricia Ann (Moon) Hardison, 85 years young, passed away at home on May 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 19, 1936, to Beatrice and Morris Moon. She attended schools in Hancock and Sullivan. She is survived by five sons and spouses: Cliff and Sue, Jim and Amy, Jeff and Lee, Marty and Cato and Mark and Karen; six grandchildren and spouses Cameron and Shannon Schimpf, Chelsea and Steve Willey, James, Dustin, Amber and Mat; three great-grandchildren, Anna; Mason and Madelynn; and many nieces and nephews and families, cousins and a world of friends. She spent her happiest days with her family at her home on Tunk Lake Road, cooking for them, laughing with them, loving them and enriching their lives, making thousands of wonderful memories.
SULLIVAN, ME
Ellsworth American

John Roland Smith

John Roland Smith passed away at his home in Lamoine on April 5, 2022. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family. Along with a great love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his friends, John was a man of many lesser-known talents that he often referenced as “genetic obligations”: master carpenter, canoe builder, auto mechanic, stone mason, chef, feline mouse expert.
LAMOINE, ME
Ellsworth American

Elaine “E” Fuhrman

Elaine “E” Fuhrman, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness at the hospital in Ellsworth on May 6, 2022. Elaine was born in Union, N.J., to Jean (Sartori) and Anthony Brazzale on Feb. 28, 1932. Elaine cherished her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Her motherly...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Wayne Elmer Woodward

“Dad, there are no more jobs to do — you have completed them to the best of your ability. It is time to rest” were loving words said to Wayne Elmer Woodward (born July 9, 1928) by his eldest daughter, shortly before he died May 4, 2022. Wayne...
JONESPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Phyllis Shea Ihle

Phyllis Shea Ihle passed from this world on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in her home on the Mariaville Road in Ellsworth, where she had resided for the past 39 years. She was born Phyllis Dian Shea to Arno B. Shea and Gladys Shea (Garland) on Jan. 24, 1949, in Ellsworth. She grew up on Mill Street in Ellsworth Falls (now the Shore Road). Growing up she enjoyed taking care of her horse, Blyth Spirit, and riding dressage at various events. She attended schools in Ellsworth, graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1967. Following high school, she attended Husson College for a year, which was followed by work at the telephone office, Alice’s Fashion and time working with the Ellsworth city clerk.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Jail log week of May 12

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between April 27 and May 6:. Kyle Lucas-Robert Ellis, 39, Orland, obstructing a public way. Dusten R. Phippen, 31, Tremont, violating conditions of release and protection order violation. Cullen B. Schneider, 41, Orland, operating a motor vehicle while under...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Man killed in Township 22 crash

ELLSWORTH — An Indian Township man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle, which was hit head-on by a sedan while traveling on Airline Road in Township 22 May 7, according to Maine Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss. Meanwhile, the operator of the sedan fled on foot and...
INDIAN TOWNSHIP, ME
Ellsworth American

Missing man’s brother accused of stealing his tools

ELLSWORTH — The brother of a missing man has been charged with stealing his brother’s tools, according to District Attorney Matt Foster. Lincoln Snowdeal, 41, of Lamoine was arrested May 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. Snowdeal allegedly took tools belonging to his...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of May 12

ELLSWORTH — Maine State Police Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a theft of clamming equipment taken from a truck. The theft was reported May 8. Sgt. Gavin Endre summoned Jacob Murphy, 42, of Surry on charges of violating conditions of his release and drug possession. The charges resulted from a traffic stop in Lamoine May 1, police said.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Daffodil fundraiser to benefit food pantry

BLUE HILL — The Meadow of Blue Hill is hosting its third annual daffodil sale to benefit the Tree of Life Food Pantry. The sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. Karen Brandenburg, who owns The Meadow with her husband, David Caplan,...
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

Rotary donates reading materials

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Noontime Rotary has supplied a reading program and books to the Ellsworth School Department that provide a storytime experience that incorporates grade-level literacy skills and good citizen behavior. Using the Teacher’s Lesson Plan, the program introduces new vocabulary and understanding of the story of Andy...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of May 12

ELLSWORTH — The intersection of North Street, or Route 179, and Bangor Road continues to cause safety concerns. Earlier this month, according to police, video evidence shows Ellsworth resident Dylan Taplin, 22, ran the stop sign on North Street before being hit by a dump truck heading north on Bangor Road. The driver of the truck was too close to stop in time and struck Taplin’s vehicle right in the middle of the driver’s side, pushing it across the street and into a pile of rocks.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Hospice Volunteers hosting upcoming online conference

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is hosting this year’s Hospice Foundation of America Living with Grief conference, titled “Trauma and Loss,” on Tuesday, May 24, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The conference will be held online via Zoom. The conference is free of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Online discussion with Brian Langley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former state senator and state Senate candidate Brian Langley will participate in an online discussion on Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m. in a program sponsored by Acadia Senior College. Langley will share his commitments as a Republican candidate and talk about the Republican Party he...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Boggy Brook 5K is May 15

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) is hosting the 8th Annual Boggy Brook 5K Road Race/Walk and 1-mile Family Fun Run Sunday, May 15, in its own backyard on Boggy Brook Road. The event will raise funds for SkillsUSA student competitions and the center’s food pantry. Students...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Plant sale in Deer Isle May 21

DEER ISLE — The Evergreen Garden Club of Deer Isle/Stonington will be holding its annual plant sale outdoors behind the old Deer Isle Elementary School (across from the Congregational Church on Route 15) on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, May 22.
DEER ISLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Florist gears up for busy season

WINTER HARBOR — With wedding season approaching, husband and wife team Pam and Arnold Di Ruggiero, owners of Schoodic in Bloom, are gearing up to create and deliver arrangements for an assortment of special occasions. The year-round business has been located at 303 Main St. since last July. Before...
WINTER HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Bucksport Middle School honor roll

The following students were named to the second trimester honor roll at Bucksport Middle School:. Highest honors: Mackenzie Bernard, Lydia Carter, Addison Goss, Trent Goss, Cadence Hills, Jedidiah Johnson, Jack Morrison, Alexia Raymond, Haley Rose, Madison Rose, Brianna Rotella, Alyssa Sanborn, Alivia Shute, Layken Varnum. High honors: Trinity Allen, Charlee...
BUCKSPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Bucksport sweeps home track meet

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport Golden Bucks enjoyed home sweet home on May 5 as the hosts swept to high school track-and-field meet team wins. The girls’ team scores were: Bucksport 176, Central 115, Narraguagus 25, Sumner 18 and Hermon 15. The boys’ team scores were: Bucksport 173, Hermon...
BUCKSPORT, ME

