Jeff McNeil, Mets have a new rally rat one year after 'rat-raccoon' debacle

Almost exactly one year ago, the Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor were conjuring up a “rat or raccoon” story to explain their heated exchange in the tunnel behind the Mets dugout after a miscommunication in the infield.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, with a much different vibe around the team, and a very real rat could be seen wandering the outfield in Washington, just as New York was taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth.

Meet the Mets’ new rally rat.

“That was a rat,” McNeil confirmed, laughing at the irony that stems back to last year’s bizarre explanation.

McNeil added that he was sure of it this time.

The small mouse caught the eye of the SNY broadcast while the Mets had runners on second and third, just before James McCann lifted a go-ahead sac fly to bring home Eduardo Escobar and give New York the lead for good.

Just before, McNeil ripped a two-run double to tie the game, as the Mets continue to do what it takes to win ballgames, a year after doing whatever it took to come up with stories to put a veil over in-house feuds.

But this time, there really was a rat.

