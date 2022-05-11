ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Archuleta; Dolores; Hinsdale; La Plata; Montezuma; Montrose; Ouray; San Juan; San Miguel AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and El Paso County A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...223...224...225 226 AND 227 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...223...224 225...226 AND 227 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223 224...225...226 and 227. * Timing...Friday morning through Friday evening and late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma Critical Fire Weather conditions over Colorado today .Warmer than average temperatures will continue today with highs 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average. Afternoon minimum relative humidity values will drop into the teens with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph across portions of eastern Colorado. Critical fire weather conditions are expected mainly this afternoon as a result of the warm, dry, and breezy conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250, AND 251. The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Friday 11 AM to 8 PM. Gusty westerly winds will develop late Friday morning and continue into the early evening, with humidities falling to 10 to 15 percent. Conditions will quickly improve late Friday evening as winds diminish. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Arco Desert and Upper and Lower Snake Plain including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rough waves on the American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kingfisher, northwestern Oklahoma, southwestern Logan and northeastern Canadian Counties through 515 AM CDT At 443 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northwestern Oklahoma City, near Richland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northwestern Edmond, El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Cashion, Navina and Richland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills Strong west winds with gusts up to 57 mph are expected in and around Cheyenne for the next hour or two. These strong winds will make travel difficult for operators of lightweight, high profile vehicles.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cook County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across southern portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 12 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. The main area of concern is Highway 61, where flash flooding may lead to bridge washouts, especially at the Cascade River. Flash flooding may quickly escalate once rivers exceed culvert capacity. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Marais, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Portage, Lutsen, Tofte, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor, Sugar Loaf Cove, Little Marais, Illgen City, Finland, Split Rock Lighthouse, Castle Danger, Hovland, Larsmont, Knife River, Alger, Temperance River State Park and White Pine Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Local gusts to 75 mph are possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rogers, northeastern Creek, northwestern Wagoner and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 500 AM CDT At 427 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southwest of Tulsa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Owasso Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Glenpool Catoosa... Verdigris Kiefer... Jenks Riverside Airport Tulsa International Airport... Turley Liberty... Gray This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 208 and 245. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Neosho A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Wilson and northwestern Neosho Counties through 445 AM CDT At 415 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Altoona, or near Neodesha, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chanute, Neodesha, Fredonia, Altoona, Buffalo, Benedict and Chanute Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County, and Toole. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest in and around the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elk, western Wilson and northwestern Chautauqua Counties through 415 AM CDT At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elk Falls, or 6 miles southeast of Howard, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fredonia, Moline, Longton, Fall River, Elk Falls, Benedict, New Albany, Coyville and Buxton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rogers, east central Osage, southern Washington and northeastern Tulsa Counties through 445 AM CDT At 408 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Sperry, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Skiatook Collinsville... Sperry Oologah... Ramona Vera... Turley MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greenwood, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greenwood; Woodson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Woodson and east central Greenwood Counties through 415 AM CDT At 339 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Toronto, or 10 miles west of Yates Center, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toronto, Cross Timbers State Park, Toronto Lake and Batesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Western Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 636 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Sanderson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX

