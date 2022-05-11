ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Conejos; Costilla; Mineral; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and El Paso County A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...223...224...225 226 AND 227 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...223...224 225...226 AND 227 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223 224...225...226 and 227. * Timing...Friday morning through Friday evening and late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and El Paso County A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228...229 and 230. * Timing... Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM. * Winds...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma Critical Fire Weather conditions over Colorado today .Warmer than average temperatures will continue today with highs 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average. Afternoon minimum relative humidity values will drop into the teens with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph across portions of eastern Colorado. Critical fire weather conditions are expected mainly this afternoon as a result of the warm, dry, and breezy conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250, AND 251. The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Friday 11 AM to 8 PM. Gusty westerly winds will develop late Friday morning and continue into the early evening, with humidities falling to 10 to 15 percent. Conditions will quickly improve late Friday evening as winds diminish. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Local gusts to 75 mph are possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kingfisher, northwestern Oklahoma, southwestern Logan and northeastern Canadian Counties through 515 AM CDT At 443 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northwestern Oklahoma City, near Richland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northwestern Edmond, El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Cashion, Navina and Richland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
#San Juan#Air Quality Alert#Mineral
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County, and Toole. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest in and around the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Elk; Greenwood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Elk and southeastern Greenwood Counties through 415 AM CDT At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Severy, or 8 miles north of Howard, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Severy, Climax, Fall River Lake and Fall River State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ELK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cook County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across southern portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 12 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. The main area of concern is Highway 61, where flash flooding may lead to bridge washouts, especially at the Cascade River. Flash flooding may quickly escalate once rivers exceed culvert capacity. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Marais, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Portage, Lutsen, Tofte, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor, Sugar Loaf Cove, Little Marais, Illgen City, Finland, Split Rock Lighthouse, Castle Danger, Hovland, Larsmont, Knife River, Alger, Temperance River State Park and White Pine Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elk, western Wilson and northwestern Chautauqua Counties through 415 AM CDT At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elk Falls, or 6 miles southeast of Howard, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fredonia, Moline, Longton, Fall River, Elk Falls, Benedict, New Albany, Coyville and Buxton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Sedgwick and west central Butler Counties through 400 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Northeast Wichita, or over Bel Aire, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wichita, Andover, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Towanda, Benton, Kechi, Eastborough, Northeast Wichita, East Wichita and Jabara Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 10 and 15. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 56 and 69. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Extreme Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montrose, or 13 miles south of Lake Herman State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 940 AM CDT. Lake Herman State Park around 955 AM CDT. Madison and Wentworth around 1000 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rogers, east central Osage, southern Washington and northeastern Tulsa Counties through 445 AM CDT At 408 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Sperry, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Skiatook Collinsville... Sperry Oologah... Ramona Vera... Turley MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

