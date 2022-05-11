ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabasha County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wabasha, Winona by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickinson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON COUNTY At 442 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hope, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Herington, Hope and Woodbine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Woodson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Woodson and east central Greenwood Counties through 415 AM CDT At 339 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Toronto, or 10 miles west of Yates Center, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toronto, Cross Timbers State Park, Toronto Lake and Batesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
WOODSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 07:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okmulgee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that between 2 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen in and around the Okmulgee area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Okmulgee... Okmulgee State Park Preston FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:03:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Chase; Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHASE...NORTHERN BUTLER AND SOUTHEASTERN MARION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hughes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following county, Hughes. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 609 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dustin, Lamar and Horntown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elk, western Wilson and northwestern Chautauqua Counties through 415 AM CDT At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elk Falls, or 6 miles southeast of Howard, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fredonia, Moline, Longton, Fall River, Elk Falls, Benedict, New Albany, Coyville and Buxton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cook County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across southern portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 12 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. The main area of concern is Highway 61, where flash flooding may lead to bridge washouts, especially at the Cascade River. Flash flooding may quickly escalate once rivers exceed culvert capacity. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Marais, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Portage, Lutsen, Tofte, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor, Sugar Loaf Cove, Little Marais, Illgen City, Finland, Split Rock Lighthouse, Castle Danger, Hovland, Larsmont, Knife River, Alger, Temperance River State Park and White Pine Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 635 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Okmulgee... Beggs Okmulgee State Park... Preston - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Sedgwick and west central Butler Counties through 400 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Northeast Wichita, or over Bel Aire, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wichita, Andover, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Towanda, Benton, Kechi, Eastborough, Northeast Wichita, East Wichita and Jabara Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 10 and 15. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 56 and 69. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rogers, northeastern Creek, northwestern Wagoner and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 500 AM CDT At 427 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southwest of Tulsa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Owasso Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Glenpool Catoosa... Verdigris Kiefer... Jenks Riverside Airport Tulsa International Airport... Turley Liberty... Gray This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 208 and 245. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills Strong west winds with gusts up to 57 mph are expected in and around Cheyenne for the next hour or two. These strong winds will make travel difficult for operators of lightweight, high profile vehicles.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kingfisher, northwestern Oklahoma, southwestern Logan and northeastern Canadian Counties through 515 AM CDT At 443 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northwestern Oklahoma City, near Richland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northwestern Edmond, El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Cashion, Navina and Richland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 05:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent Areas of fog this morning will reduce visibilities to as low as one-half mile. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down and leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use your fog lights if you have them. Do not use your high beams.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Local gusts to 75 mph are possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 05:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham; Strafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has been observed the most dense along the seacoast, more patchy inland. Fog will thin through the early morning hours.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH

