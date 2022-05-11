ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes: Vanessa Hudgens to Lead, Exec Produce Female Trucker Movie ‘Big Rig’ (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
 1 day ago
Vanessa Hudgens ( Tick, Tick…Boom! , Spring Breakers ) is set to get behind the wheel and star as a female trucker in the upcoming feature Big Rig.

Martha Stephens ( To the Stars , Land Ho! ) will direct from a screenplay by Ryan Binaco ( To Leslie ), with Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures producing with Kelsey Law. Hudgens also executive produces. Currently in pre-production, the film shoots later this year. Mister Smith Entertainment is launching global sales on the film at the upcoming Cannes Market.

In Big Rig , Bertie (Hudgens) takes a striking dramatic turn as a young mother who finds her freedom and herself on the open road as a big rig truck driver. Living in a small town in Tennessee, Bertie is strapped for cash and shouldering most of the responsibility as she and her husband Sonny try to make ends meet for their three unruly young kids. Bertie decides to take matters into her own hands by secretly learning how to drive 18-wheelers and soon hits the open road, tearing across the United States. Bertie is thrilled by her newfound sense of adventure and purpose, and her family life is also improving. But as Bertie makes new friends and racks up the miles, she finds her home life harder to return to, and her tried-and-true relationship with Sonny starts to break down. As these two sides of her life compete for her attention, Bertie must decide where her heart really lies.

“We are delighted to be working with Martha and Vanessa on this upbeat and powerful story of freedom and self-discovery,” said BCDF’s Dal Farra. “This is the kind of heart-warming, funny, sexy story that audiences are craving right now, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have one of the hottest talents in the market in Vanessa Hudgens bringing this to the big screen,” said Mister Smith Entertainment’s David Garrett.

Recent credits for Hudgens, who began her career in musical theater and made her major break thanks to High School Musical , include Dog Days, The Knight Before Christmas, Second Act, Bad Boys For Life, The Princess Switch Series and, most recently, Tick, Tick Boom! She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Ziffren Law and The Lede Company.

Stephen’s previous features have all debuted to critical acclaim. To The Stars was nominated for the 2019 Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Her 2014 film Land Ho! was nominated for the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics and went on to win the John Cassavetes Award at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards that year. She is represented by UTA, Cinetic Management and attorneys Granderson Des Rochers.

Writer Binaco previously wrote the screenplay for BCDF Pictures’ To Leslie, which debuted to rave reviews at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in March. He is repped by Avalon Management.

Click here to read the full article.

