VIDEO: Suspect sought after Manhattan tire-slashing spree damages over 40 cars

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Police released security cam video Wednesday of a man they believe is responsible for a Manhattan tire-slashing spree Tuesday morning that left dozens of vehicles damaged.

The new video shows the suspect walking down a street around the time of the tire slashings around 4:45 a.m. in Chelsea.

Police said the tires of at least 41 vehicles were slashed on W. 15th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues. The man also scratched the hoods of some vehicles in the spree, according to police.

Police believe one man is responsible for dozens of tire slashings in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. Photo credit NYPD/Marla Diamond

At least a dozen damaged cars were still sitting on W. 15th Street Wednesday morning. Police from the 10th Precinct put flyers on the windshields of the cars to let owners know that their vehicles are part of a police investigation spanning from Chelsea to Midtown.

Around the same time Tuesday, several vehicles were vandalized outside the FDNY firehouse at Eighth Avenue and W. 48th Street, just off of Times Square. Some of those vehicles belong to firefighters.

One of the tires slashed in Chelsea on Tuesday morning. Photo credit Marla Diamond

Vehicles belonging to U.S Secret Service members were also said to be among those vandalized Tuesday.

Police don’t know if the slashings in Midtown are connected to the ones in Chelsea, but both areas are just off of the A/C/E subway lines.