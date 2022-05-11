Crews respond to fire in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Jefferson Hills.

Allegheny County officials reported to the 2600 block of Ridge Road after the fire was reported.

The call for the fire came in at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Allegheny County said that everyone is out of the structure and there are currently no reported injuries.

Channel 11 is on the scene. Check back with WPXI as this story develops.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

House collapses and falls into the ocean in North Carolina The lost house's address was 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group