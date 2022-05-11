Cannes: Jacob Tremblay Teaming with ‘C’mon, C’mon’ Breakout Woody Norman on Survival Drama ‘Skeleton Tree’

Two child stars are set to team up for a survival drama hitting the Cannes Marché.

Jacob Tremblay — who broke out in Room and has since starred in Good Boys , Wonder and Luca — has been cast alongside recent breakout Woody Norman — who earned a BAFTA nomination for his role in last year’s C’mon C’mon — in the upcoming feature The Skeleton Tree.

To be written and director by Paul Barry in his feature directorial debut, the project — which made the 2021 Black List — is based on the book by the same name, written by Iain Lawrence and published in 2016.

87North’s Kelly McCormick is producing alongside Barry, Michael Collins and Kristian Andresen via their 3Fifty Films banner, with 87North’s David Leitch executive producing. Sierra/Affinity is handling global sales and will make the film available to buyers for the first time at this month’s Cannes Film Market.

In The Skeleton Tree , two boys’ lives are changed forever when they survive a boating accident and end up stranded on a remote Alaskan shore. Through environmental calamities and unimaginable obstacles, the two fundamentally different kids must eventually trust and depend on each other in order to survive.

“Paul has been an integral part of our film family for a long time,” said McCormick “We are impressed with his writing, inspired by his passion for The Skeleton Tree , and believe in his talent wholeheartedly.”

Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity’s managing director and executive vice president, added: “Paul Barry has crafted a remarkable survival story that will feature two of the most charismatic young actors working today in Jacob and Woody. In addition to Paul and this exceptional cast, we look forward to continuing our relationship with Sierra alum Kelly McCormick and the brilliant team at 87North.”

Barry is a well-established first assistant director with over 50 feature film credits to his name, including the recent blockbusters Nobody , Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw , and Deadpool 2 , as well as Sony Pictures’ upcoming Bullet Train , which is also produced by 87North.

Tremblay is represented by UTA, Play Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Norman is represented by Paradigm, Sylvia Young Agency, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Barry is represented by Michael Claassen at Writ-large.

