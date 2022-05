The Google Pixel 6a has been announced at Google I/O 2022, and although it isn't up for pre-order yet, the $449 price tag is very tempting. If you're looking for a new smartphone with power, amazing camera capabilities, and a snappy new design, you can do a lot worse than the Pixel 6a. But despite its cut-price nature, you'll still want to keep it safe. That's where a protective case comes in. From a basic gel case to a wallet case to a full-on rugged protective cover, a case can go a long way to protecting against scratches, chips, and even falls. But not every case is right for you. Here's a list of some of the best Pixel 6a cases already available ahead of your pre-order.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO