Reading, MA

R. W. Holmes Brokers 5,400 SF Office Lease to Middlesex Savings Bank in Reading

By Boston Real Estate Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated a 5,400-square-foot office lease on behalf of Middlesex Savings...

Integra LifeSciences Leases 100,000 square feet in Hilco property in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass.— Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) announced that Integra LifeSciences will occupy approximately 100,000 square feet of HRP’s newly redeveloped state-of-the-art life science space at 400 Wood Road in Braintree, MA. The new space will manufacture surgical reconstruction devices used in the treatment of areas such as hernia...
BRAINTREE, MA
Suffolk pauses all Boston construction work after Southie injuries, reports BBJ

BOSTON—Boston-based national construction firm Suffolk is pausing work at all of its Boston sites on Thursday and Friday following a catwalk collapse at a South Boston location that sent three workers to the hospital, reported Boston Business Journal. “One of the workers suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after he...
BOSTON, MA
Newmark Completes Sales of Two Retail Centers in Cape Cod, Totaling $120 Million

Boston— Newmark announced that it has completed the sale of two retail shopping centers on Cape Cod in Massachusetts totaling more than $120 million. The assets include Southwind Plaza, a 258,110-square-foot, Home Depot-anchored shopping center in Hyannis; and Falmouth Landing, a 279,989-square-foot retail center anchored by Walmart and located in Falmouth.
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

Privately Owned, 5-Star Cape Cod Hotel Sells for $102M

The Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich, a perennial Forbes Travel Guide five-star winner, has been bought by a hospitality company that’s been expanding its portfolio across New England. EOS Hospitality bought the resort in a $102 million deal that closed Tuesday.
HARWICH, MA
Dorchester Reporter

New Kids house in Melville Park sells for $1.75m

The former Melville Avenue home of New Kids on the Block members Jonathan and Jordan Knight sold last month for $1.75 million, even as the city continues to study the idea of the home becoming a Boston Landmark. The 10 Melville Ave. home had been a lodging facility for the...
BOSTON, MA
americancraftbeer.com

Tree House Brewing Buys A Greater Boston Country Club

Founded in a small barn as a one man operation in 2011, Tree House Brewing caught fire almost immediately. By the end of the year the Massachusetts brewery had “thirteen employees and 650-barrel cellar” according to the Boston Business Journal. In 2017 Tree House moved from its humble...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

The Best Restaurants in Kendall Square Right Now

Italian street snacks, spicy Afghan cuisine, and more smart dining picks in New England's hub of innovation. People jokingly refer to Kendall Square as “the most innovative square mile on the planet” in reference to the high concentration of groundbreaking entrepreneurial start-ups and innovative academics in the area, but we could argue that this also applies to the area’s boundary-pushing dining scene. MIT students, professors, and young professionals crowd the area’s fast-casual cafés on any given weekday, while on nights and weekends they migrate to local breweries and innovative cross-cultural restaurants clustered around Binney Street. From Italian street snacks to Afghan lamb dishes, here are some smart ideas for pulling up a seat.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Sinkhole Closes a Lane on Mass. Pike in Framingham

A small sinkhole appeared on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon in Framingham, police said, closing a lane for several hours. The sinkhole was on the left lane of the Boston-bound side of I-90 at the 113.8 mile marker, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Aerial footage showed the hole to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
iheart.com

New Moderna CFO Out After One Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company Moderna has parted ways with its new CFO just one day into his new job. The company said in an SEC financial filing that Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez "departed" the company on May 10, after Gomez's former company, Dentsply Sirona, filed a financial disclosure regarding an internal financial investigation.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

5 must-try food festivals happening in Greater Boston this spring

Add hot sauce and paella to your calendar. Before summer hits us with a swell of food festivals in Greater Boston, we know that some gatherings are already starting to happen. With warmer weather comes the opportunity to head outdoors and explore vibrant culinary offerings, from pierogis to paella. So...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW

5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area

The first time I traveled to the midwest section of the country, I was shocked to learn that these normal things were referred to as something else, terms that I was unfamiliar with and vice versa to the people born there. If you grew up in the Boston, Massachusetts area...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lazy Bear Ice Cream Plans to Open in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like an ice cream shop may be on its way to a space within sight of the Southeast Expressway. According to an article from Universal Hub, Lazy Bear is planning to open in Dorchester, taking over part of a former dentist office space on Neponset Avenue just north of Neponset Circle. The post mentions that the owner of the proposed shop is Matthew Galvin and that they would sell ice cream that is made off-site, though it is not yet known where exactly the ice cream would be coming from. UH says that the rest of the old dentist office is slated to become a yoga studio.
BOSTON, MA

