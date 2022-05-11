ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

The most notorious prison breaks in history

By Nexstar Media Wire, J.J. Bullock
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VW2Zq_0faOvTqg00

( NewsNation ) — Alabama convict Casey White is on his way back to prison after spending 11 days on the run amid a nationwide manhunt, after correctional officer Vicky White apparently helped him escape from an Alabama jail.

Mark Mershon, the retired head of the FBI offices in New York, told NewsNation’s “Prime” On Tuesday that it was “quite clear” Vicky used her status as a guard to violate jail procedures and get Casey out of jail “without being challenged.”

“I am sure her rank as assistant director of corrections would have been intimidating for subordinates to have said, ‘Hey hold on, this isn’t right,'” Mershon said. “But she got away with it for a little bit.”

Mershon, who worked on the Texas Seven case in 2000 (more on that below), said the top mistake that fugitives make when going on the run is appearing in public — which is what Casey White did, as his appearance at a car wash led to his capture.

ALSO ON WJBF: Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama

“The biggest asset we have is to exploit the media coverage and that certainly is what led to the arrest and the death of Vicky here,” Mershon said. “When you’re 6-foot-9 and over 300 pounds and you’re out in public, you stand out, and that’s what I believe eventually got them identified and caught.”

White’s escape and 11-day escapade as a free man beg the question: Where does his foray into freedom rank among other notorious prison breaks?

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman

The Mexican drug lord famously escaped from Mexican prison not once but twice during his days as the head of the Sinaola Cartel.

Guzman bribed guards at a maximum security federal prison in Mexico to aid in his 2001 escape and left the jail in a dirty laundry cart after a guard opened his cell door for him.

El Chapo was a wanted man until 2014, when he was arrested once again, this time hiding out in tunnels under the city of Mazatlan.

In 2015, the cartel mastermind made the impossible happen again, when he escaped Mexico’s most secure prison through a tunnel underground. The tunnel had lighting, ventilation, oxygen tanks and a motorcycle.

He was finally captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017. He is currently in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

Ted Bundy

One of America’s most infamous serial killers, Ted Bundy, confessed to brutally murdering 30 women in the 1970s. Bundy was sentenced to two death penalties and eventually executed in 1989 at the age of 42.

Before his execution, however, Bundy escaped from custody.

In 1977, Bundy was at a courthouse, unshackled, representing himself in his own case. During a recess from court, Bundy asked if he could go to the courthouse library to research his case.

While out of view from the guards, he jumped from the courthouse’s second story window, and despite injuring his ankle, was able to make an escape to freedom, albeit temporarily. He was a fugitive for six days before being captured in Aspen, Colorado.

He escaped jail again Dec. 30, when he piled books and other items under a blanket on his bed, making it look like he was sleeping. He escaped through a light fixture hole in the ceiling, and eventually made it to a crawl space and an apartment above the jail. He put on street clothes and walked free.

Bundy murdered three more people, including a 12-year-old girl, while he was on the run, eventually making it to Florida.

Escape from Alcatraz

Three prisoners famously escaped from Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay — supposed to be America’s most inescapable prison — in 1962.

Frank Lee Morris, Clarence Anglin and John William Anglin managed to escape the island prison despite facing 12 guard checks every day.

The trio put decoy heads, made of soap and plaster, in their beds, fooling guards into thinking they were in their cells. They escaped through a kitchen smokestack and strung 50 raincoats together to make a raft.

They were not recaptured.

All three were convicted armed robbers.

Six men flee ‘escape-proof’ prison

In Mecklenberg, Virginia, six death row inmates at the “escape-proof” Mecklenburg Correctional Facility managed to find their way to freedom after an elaborate escape plot that included taking guards prisoner.

Brothers James and Linwood Briley, who were believed to have killed 11 people, led the group of six on a daring escape run that lasted three weeks before authorities were able to round the crew back up again.

The inmates were able to overpower a guard in the cell-door control room and open doors to free their fellow conspirators. They then put on guard uniforms and used radios to lure the other guards, whom they locked in the waterworks room.

They then convinced other guards to let them out of the prison by pretending to defuse a bomb on a gurney that, they said, needed to get out of the prison. Really, it was just a TV under a blanket.

Two of the inmates were caught within hours of the escape. Two more were caught in Vermont seven days later. The Brileys were on the run for 20 days before being brought in.

Glen Stewart Godwin

Convicted murderer Glen Stewart Godwin escaped from Folsom State Prison in California in 1980. It is believed his wife and his cellmate helped plan his escape.

Godwin got out through a 1,000-foot storm pipe that ran underneath the prison. It is said “The Shawshank Redemption” is based on that escape.

He then went to Mexico, where he began to participate in the illegal drug trade. He has yet to be captured.

The Texas Seven

A group of seven inmates at a maximum security prison in South Texas attacked guards in a maintenance shop, stole clothing, guns and a getaway car before leading authorities on a six-week manhunt.

They left a note that said “you haven’t heard the last of us yet.”

They went on to commit more crimes, including killing a police officer in Texas and robbing a Radio Shack. They had all been convicted of a variety of violent crimes including murder, rape and robbery.

A tip from someone who saw them on television led to their capture. The leader of the group, George Rivas, was killed by police with three other escapees, and another killed himself when he was surrounded by authorities. The final two men surrendered to authorities after being surrounded in a hotel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Man committed after slayings shows up free in small SC town

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of two sisters killed in their tiny South Carolina town in 2010 wants to know why the man who confessed to their slayings has suddenly shown back up in the community. Court records show 43-year-old Joseph Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Death Row Inmates#Murder#San Francisco Bay#Law Enforcement#Newsnation#Wjbf
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missouri inmate whose death sentence was overturned three times set to be executed today

Protests are being held around Missouri on Tuesday calling for a last-minute reprieve for death row inmate Carman Deck, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6pm at Bonne Terre state prison.The 56-year-old double murderer’s hopes for a stay of proceedings were all but dashed on Monday when the US Supreme Court set aside his appeal, and Republican Governor Mike Parson declined a request for clemency. Deck was sentenced to death in 1998 for the murders of James and Zelma Long during a robbery at their home in the eastern Missouri town of De Soto in July 1996.His penalty...
POLITICS
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy