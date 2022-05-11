Physician adherence and patient-reported outcomes in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in the era of angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor therapy
This Korean nationwide, multicenter, noninterventional, prospective cohort study aimed to analyze physician adherence to guideline-recommended therapy for heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and its effect on patient-reported outcomes (PROs). Patients diagnosed with or hospitalized for HFrEF within the previous year were enrolled. Treatment adherence was considered optimal when...www.nature.com
