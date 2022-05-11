Physician adherence and patient-reported outcomes in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in the era of angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor therapy

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.

