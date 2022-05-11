ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqp5c_0faOv9Wd00

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records.

San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.

In court records that KTVU obtained, police learned that the mother told police that her child was possessed by an evil spirit “because the victim would wake up and scream or cry periodically.” The mother took the child to the church for the ritual. The mother along with two other family members held the girl down for about 12 hours, leaving her with multiple injuries. The medical examiner told KTVU that she died as a result of suffocation. No one tried to perform CPR or call 911, according to court records.

The girl’s mother, Claudia Hernandez was arrested and booked on recommended charges of child abuse last January, according to Mercury News. It was only recently that the girl’s death has been classified as a homicide.

KNTV says the church where the girl died is possibly connected to a kidnapping of a 3-month-old boy just a few weeks ago. Brandon Cuellar was kidnapped from his grandmother’s home but was later found safe. Three people were arrested in connection with that kidnapping and one of those members, KNTV says belonged to the same church. While it may be a coincidence, the kidnapping case remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Defendants tried to kidnap Baby Brandon multiple times

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- The two people accused in the kidnapping of a three-month-old San Jose toddler last month are now facing new charges that they attempted to take the infant multiple times prior, according to authorities.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office, evidence uncovered during the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping indicated that 43-year-old Yesenia Ramirez and 28-year-old Jose Portillo previously plotted and unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap the infant at least three other times, dating back weeks before the actual kidnapping on April 25.The release issued by the district attorney said in one attempt,...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KGET

Missing restaurant owner seen in Las Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, missing owner of downtown restaurant The Spot, sold his vehicle in Las Vegas and deputies are working with Nevada authorities to locate him, sheriff’s officials said. Gonzalez’s family reported him missing April 27 after he failed to show at the restaurant. Tips led to the discovery Gonzalez was in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
KION News Channel 5/46

California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to “liberate her of her evil The post California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Exorcism#Toddler#Mercury News#Ktvu#Cpr#Kntv
CBS Denver

Deputy’s Daughter Identified As Shooting Victim At Frederick Home

(CBS4) – The 3-year-old victim of a weekend shooting in Frederick has been identified by Weld County authorities as the daughter of an Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant. The coroner says Avery Elaine Eskam was the young girl who died on Sunday morning after being rushed to the hospital with injuries. The shooting happened at a home at 6823 2nd Street in Frederick. (credit: CBS) The cause of death remains under investigation. The Frederick Police Department along with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspects after crash, carjacking in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with an attempted vehicle theft and armed carjacking in West Seattle on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:40 p.m., police were called to the area of 40th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Dakota Street, after a 911 caller reported seeing two men and a woman suspiciously attempting to load a Jeep onto a trailer.
SEATTLE, WA
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road. A family member identified the victim with KION as Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., or as friends called him "Frank Da Tank." Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive. The post Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank” appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy