Blunt traumatic posterior cord syndrome

Developing novel risk markers for vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia is important. This study aimed to extract total length, branch number and average tortuosity of intracranial distal arteries (A2, M2, P2 and more distal) from non-contrast enhanced magnetic resonance angiography (NCE-MRA) images, and explore their associations with global cognition. In 29 subjects (aged 40"“90Â years) with carotid atherosclerotic disease, the 3 intracranial vascular features on two NCE-MRA techniques (i.e. time of flight, TOF and simultaneous non-contrast angiography and intraplaque hemorrhage, SNAP) were extracted using a custom-developed software named iCafe. Arterial spin labeling (ASL) and phase contrast (PC) cerebral blood flow (CBF) were measured as references. Linear regression was performed to study their associations with global cognition, measured with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Intracranial artery length and number of branches on NCE-MRA, ASL CBF and PC CBF were found to be positively associated with MoCA scores (P"‰<"‰0.01). The associations remained significant for artery length and number of branches on NCE-MRA after adjusting for clinical covariates and white matter hyperintensity volume. Further adjustment of confounding factors of ASL CBF or PC CBF did not abolish the significant association for artery length and number of branches on TOF. Our findings suggest that intracranial vascular features, including artery length and number of branches, on NCE-MRA may be useful markers of cerebrovascular health and provide added information over conventional brain blood flow measurements in individuals with cognitive impairment.

