ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Blunt traumatic posterior cord syndrome

By Brooke T. Kennamer
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosterior cord syndrome (PCS) is rare and insufficiently assessed in the International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury (ISNCSCI). A 39-year-old male was involved in a motorcycle collision and presented with paresthesia of the entire body, neck pain, subjective right arm weakness, and loss of position sense in all...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

‘I Carried Her For Almost 20 Weeks’: Minnesota Mom Shares Her Story Of 2nd Trimester Abortion Following Dire Diagnosis

Originally published on May 3 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emily Richter and her husband, Bryce, couldn’t wait to see their baby during her prenatal anatomy scan. “We were excited first time parents,” Richter said. “We were excited to find out she was a girl, I had this feeling she was a girl.” The ultrasound confirmed the baby was a girl. But during that routine appointment on March 13 of 2020, their lives changed forever. (credit: CBS) “You could see the tech she was quiet, she was suddenly quiet,” Richter said. “They got to her head, she turned the whole machine off and said I need to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

CDC issues new hepatitis alert telling doctors to take LIVER SAMPLES from seriously ill children to test for adenovirus in search for cause of illness - after five youngsters died in America's outbreak

A new hepatitis alert was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday telling doctors to take liver samples from the sickest patients — after five children died from the disease in the U.S. and 15 needed a liver transplant. It comes as scientists remain stumped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations of intracranial artery length and branch number on non-contrast enhanced MRA with cognitive impairment in individuals with carotid atherosclerosis

Developing novel risk markers for vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia is important. This study aimed to extract total length, branch number and average tortuosity of intracranial distal arteries (A2, M2, P2 and more distal) from non-contrast enhanced magnetic resonance angiography (NCE-MRA) images, and explore their associations with global cognition. In 29 subjects (aged 40"“90Â years) with carotid atherosclerotic disease, the 3 intracranial vascular features on two NCE-MRA techniques (i.e. time of flight, TOF and simultaneous non-contrast angiography and intraplaque hemorrhage, SNAP) were extracted using a custom-developed software named iCafe. Arterial spin labeling (ASL) and phase contrast (PC) cerebral blood flow (CBF) were measured as references. Linear regression was performed to study their associations with global cognition, measured with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Intracranial artery length and number of branches on NCE-MRA, ASL CBF and PC CBF were found to be positively associated with MoCA scores (P"‰<"‰0.01). The associations remained significant for artery length and number of branches on NCE-MRA after adjusting for clinical covariates and white matter hyperintensity volume. Further adjustment of confounding factors of ASL CBF or PC CBF did not abolish the significant association for artery length and number of branches on TOF. Our findings suggest that intracranial vascular features, including artery length and number of branches, on NCE-MRA may be useful markers of cerebrovascular health and provide added information over conventional brain blood flow measurements in individuals with cognitive impairment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posterior Cord Syndrome#Spinal Cord#Boston#Mayo Clinic#Isncsci#Mri#Access Options
Nature.com

Pivotal Response Treatment (PRT) parent group training for young children with autism spectrum disorder: a pilot study

Pivotal Response Treatment (PRT) is a promising intervention addressing core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with parent involvement as key component. Parent group-delivered PRT may be an effective treatment model, but currently the evidence is limited. Also, little attention has been paid to therapeutic involvement of multiple important contexts (e.g. home, school, community) of the young child. The current study explores a 14-week protocol of PRT parent group training (PRT-PG), complemented with individual parent"“child sessions and involvement of teachers and other childcare providers. Children aged 2"“6Â years old with ASD and their parents (n"‰="‰20) were included. Preliminary results showed a significant increase in spontaneous initiations during a semi-structured therapist-child interaction together with widespread gains in clinical global functioning. No significant improvement on parent-rated general social-communication skills was observed. These findings justify further research on parent group delivered PRT models.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Immunoprofiling reveals cell subsets associated with the trajectory of cytomegalovirus reactivation post stem cell transplantation

Human cytomegalovirus reactivation is a major opportunistic infection after allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation and has a complex relationship with post-transplant immune reconstitution. Here, we use mass cytometry to define patterns of innate and adaptive immune cell reconstitution at key phases of human cytomegalovirus reactivation in the first 100 days post haematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Human cytomegalovirus reactivation is associated with the development of activated, memory T-cell profiles, with faster effector-memory CD4+ T-cell recovery in patients with low-level versus high-level human cytomegalovirus DNAemia. Mucosal-associated invariant T cell levels at the initial detection of human cytomegalovirus DNAemia are significantly lower in patients who subsequently develop high-level versus low-level human cytomegalovirus reactivation. Our data describe distinct immune signatures that emerged with human cytomegalovirus reactivation after haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and highlight Mucosal-associated invariant T cell levels at the first detection of reactivation as a marker that may be useful to anticipate the magnitude of human cytomegalovirus DNAemia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Young cerebrospinal fluid improves memory in old mice

Infusion of cerebrospinal fluid from young mice into old mice restores memory recall in the aged animals by triggering production of the fatty myelin sheath that insulates neurons in the brain. Miriam Zawadzki 0 &. Miriam Zawadzki is in the Department of Pathology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy