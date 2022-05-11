ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Firefighters suspect homeless people warming up caused damaging flames at old Highland Park High School

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGrWz_0faOuz0R00

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) -- Highland Park High School, which has been abandoned since 2010, broke out in flames just after midnight on Wednesday.

Highland Park fire crews were joined by the Hamtramck Fire Department to put out the fire at the school -- located on Glendale between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

WWJ Newsradio 950's Charlie Langton was on the scene and said at times there was more smoke than flames -- to the point that fire crews thought they had the flames extinguished until they roared back to life.

Parts of the building have collapsed and the rest will have to be demolished.

Some of the firefighters told Langton that they speculate it might have been a "warming fire" started by homeless people using the building. But they're not sure yet if this is the case or not.

There were no injuries.

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of the fire.

