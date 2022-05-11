University Police Spotted With Semi-Automatic Weapons on CSUEB’s Hayward Campus

PENRYN (CBS13) – Deputies say they chased a suspect from Penryn to Citrus Heights last week, eventually finding suspected cocaine and an open beer can in his vehicle. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on May 2, a deputy tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 80 in the Penryn area. Exactly what prompted the attempted traffic stop was not disclosed, but the sheriff’s office says the driver wouldn’t yield. Several deputies, along with air support, were soon tailing the driver. The driver led them all the way to Citrus Heights – where he got out of the car and started getting combative, deputies say. Deputies were eventually able to detain the driver and he was identified as 45-year-old Mark Venegas. A dollar bill folded into a bindle with a white powder was found in Venegas’ possession, deputies say, and an open beer can was found on the driver’s side floorboard. Venegas has been arrested and booked into jail on charges of evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and an out-of-county warrant.

