Hayward, CA

University Police Spotted With Semi-Automatic Weapons on CSUEB’s Hayward Campus

By Zhanserik Temirtashev
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChalkboard Sergeants and Civic Sentinels: Should college corps be of concern to students?. Hayward, CALIF —Photos obtained by The Pioneer Online showed a California State University, East Bay University Police Department police officer garnering a semi-automatic weapon over their shoulder on multiple occasions. Amidst the local and national...

Pat SF
1d ago

I assume that the article’s author[s] feel that this would give the police an “ unfair advantage “ over any criminals involved ..

2
