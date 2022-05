The Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association has taken to Facebook to plead with the public to stop vandalizing the bathrooms at its facility at Meherrin River Park. The problem came to a head earlier this week, when a board member entered the bathroom this past Sunday and noticed that the paper towel dispenser and hand sanitizer dispenser had been ripped from the wall and strewn about the floor by unknown vandals.

