FormFree® today announced it has opened registration to the organization's third annual Heroes Golf Classic, which will be held on September 9, 2022, at Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course in Buford, Georgia. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance and preparedness education to communities affected by disaster.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO