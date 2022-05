The home secretary has insisted the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda sends a “clear signal” after Channel crossings hit a new record.Almost 8,000 people have arrived in the UK on small boats from France so far this year, more than triple the figure seen during the same period in 2021.The Home Office announced that it would inform the first group of migrants of its intent to “relocate them to Rwanda” this week, including some who have crossed the Channel, but that flights were not expected to leave for several months.Several MPs, including former prime minister Theresa May,...

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO