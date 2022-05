Donaghey Scholar Mohib Hafeez will graduate on May 14 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He will attend UAMS in the fall to study medicine. I’m originally from Karachi, Pakistan. Our family moved to the United States in 2008. My dad wanted to move to the U.S. to give our family better educational opportunities and a more promising future. Karachi is a densely populated, vibrant city. The food and spices are amazing. Everyone knew each other in the village where I grew up. The kids would go out and play from 5 p.m. until dark. When we first moved to the U.S., I felt really alienated. I only knew how to say “hello” and “yes.” My parents were so worried about me, but I had caring teachers who helped me out.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO