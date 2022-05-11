Unauthorized video of Jesse Williams onstage prompts outrage

Tony nominee Jesse Williams talks baring it all on Broadway: 'Whatever, it's a body!'. Following news of his Tony Award nomination on Monday, May 9, Jesse Williams' name started clicking online after video leaked from a scene in his new play, "Take Me Out," that show him onstage without a stitch of clothing on. But as he told Andy Cohen later on Monday's "Watch What Happens Live," he's gotten comfortable with that aspect of the role, three weeks into the show's run on Broadway. "Everybody makes such a big deal," the 40-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" alum said. "It's a body. Once you see it, you realize … whatever. It's a body! I just have to make it not that big of a deal." Jesse, who plays a gay baseball player who comes out as his career is taking off in the play, added that he handles any remaining anxiety around showing off his body for the role by trying not to "read into" that aspect of the performance "because it just creates more insecurity" for him. "I'm told it's quite insane, but it's a first, so I have nothing to compare it to," he explained. "And I won't be scared of anything after this." Second Stage's Hayes Theater is supposed to be a "phone-free space" — audience members are asked to leave their phones in a "locked pouch" during the play, though someone clearly violated that.

