Megan Thee Stallion Blasted Amid Reports Her Foot Was Wounded By Glass

New information has been unveiled regarding the ongoing legal battle involving rap stars Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez . While Megan Thee Stallion has remained steadfast in her claims of Lanez intentionally wounding her by firing a gun in her direction, an LAPD report has surfaced that has created an air of doubt surrounding The Stallion’s recollection of the incident.

In recently released documents, the LAPD revealed that Megan allegedly stepped on glass at the scene, resulting in a laceration to her left foot. Dr. Loffredo, who treated Thee Stallion, confirmed that the laceration was sustained due to her stepping on glass. In the report, officers state they canvassed the scene after responding to calls of shots being fired, recovering four bullet casings, jewelry, and an acrylic nail.

The report also reveals the identity of an eyewitness, who says he saw two women, believed to be Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole , in a verbal and physical altercation at the scene, and that two men, believed to be Lanez and his bodyguard, were also present. According to the report, afterward, the suspects got back into a black SUV and left the scene.

As details continue to emerge in the shooting investigation, the public appears to be split in terms of whose side of the story they believe. In an exclusive interview with Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion gave her accounts of what occurred on the evening in question, accusing Lanez of shooting her and speaking on the impact the incident has had on her in the aftermath.

However, Megan’s denial of having a sexual relationship with Lanez led a number of fans to question the validity of that claim and how her possible dishonesty could alter her credibility in the eyes of the court and public opinion. And with X-rays of Thee Stallion’s foot unavailable and the alleged bullet fragments that were taken from her foot unable to be found, the “Body” rapper will have to wait until her and Lanez’ day in court for an opportunity to set the record straight, once and for all.