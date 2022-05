FCM Hospitality and Owner Avram Hornik announce the grand opening of a brand new restaurant makes Philadelphia history this week. Liberty Point is now open and has replaced Hornik’s Craft Hall as the city’s largest restaurant with seating and capacity for up to 1,400 guests. The new outdoor-indoor concept features three main levels, five bars, food, drink, live entertainment, beautiful landscaping, lush plants, blooming flowers, unique vibes and the best views of the waterfront. Liberty Point is located at 211 S. Columbus Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19106, adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum.

2 DAYS AGO