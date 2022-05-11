ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

By Aaron Chatman
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkvy5_0faOslxv00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life-threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

There are 33 inmates who escaped from North Carolina prisons but were never found

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

(Courtesy: Evansville Central Dispatch)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Salisbury suspects flee traffic stop, crash into pole in Charlotte, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people suspected of breaking into vehicles in Salisbury Thursday morning sped away from a traffic stop before eventually crashing into a pole in Charlotte, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was carrying suspects who were reportedly observed breaking […]
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#911#Audio Recording#Weht#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC sheriff speaks after family dies in crash with deputy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano provided new details about a deputy-involved crash that claimed the lives of three young women late Sunday night. Emotional at times, Sheriff Graziano discussed the family members who were killed in the Mother’s Day crash and what is believed to have led to the incident. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus in SC

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department arrested a truck driver Thursday following a crash with a school bus in Pickens County. Police said Drake Lesley was charged with DUI first and simple possession of marijuana. Lesley attempted to make an exit on Calhoun Memorial Highway around 4:45 p.m. The truck driver cut […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Video: Animal Control officers wrangle alligator in SC

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – To serve, protect, and wrangle alligators. The Charleston Police Department shared a video of an unusual arrest this week on Daniel Island. Animal Control officers worked to remove an alligator outside Daniel Island School, calling it “not your everyday arrest.” “Our team showed no fear and got the job done! […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police ID 29-year-old as man killed in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in south Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight on May 8 near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle. When officers arrived, they found Maurice Paige Jr. suffering […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy