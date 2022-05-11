ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauppauge, NY

Long Island Man Accused Of Making Anti-Arab Comment, Attempting To Hit Victim With Vehicle

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCKAa_0faOsdu700
Smith Haven Plaza in Lake Grove. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation into a hate crime led to the arrest of a Long Island man who allegedly made anti-Arab comments at two men and attempted to run one over, police announced.

in Lake Grove, shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, it is alleged that Hauppauge resident Peter Domenichello, age 55, was in the parking lot of Smith Haven Plaza when he directed the slur at the two men.

It is alleged that Domenichello then drove his 2017 Honda Civic at one of the men, forcing him to evade the vehicle. When he then got into his own vehicle, police said that Domenichello drove directly at him, but did not strike the car.

According to police, Domenichello also made anti-Arab remarks to others while at the mall prior to the incident.

The investigation led members of the Suffolk County Police Department Hate Crime Unit to Domenichello, who was arrested at his Canterbury Street home in Hauppauge shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

Domenichello was charged with reckless endangerment as a hate crime, a felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

