Spartanburg, SC

State Superintendent Of Education Candidate Forum Upcoming

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

The Palmetto State will have a new Superintendent Of Education as Molly Spearman, who currently holds the seat will not seek re-election. With that, the Palmetto House Republican Women and Fourth District Republican Club are partnering to hold a Superintendent Of Education forum.

The event is set for 7 PM Monday May 16th at the Gaines Auditorium on campus at Spartanburg Community College. WORD's own Charlie James will serve as the moderator for the forum.

The six candidates slated to be there include Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzie Gibson, Lynda Wells, Kathy Manness, and Ellen Weaver. You can watch the forum live or after the event by visiting our website, 106.3 WORD.com

