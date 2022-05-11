ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers promote top pitching prospect to start vs. Pirates

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yvDZ_0faOsWfu00

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Ryan Pepiot was promoted to make his Major League debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Pepiot is the sixth-best prospect in the Los Angeles farm system, according to MLB.com.

“I’m very excited,” Pepiot said Tuesday. “I’m happy to be here. It’s a dream come true. It’s a great team to be a part of. I’m excited to help the ballclub out.”

Pepiot was added to the Dodgers’ taxi squad on Tuesday. He could also start May 17 with the Dodgers in the midst of a 31-game stretch in 30 days.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the decision on any future appearances would be made after Wednesday’s outing.

The 24-year-old was a third-round pick out of Butler. He was 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings in six starts for Oklahoma City in 2022.

Roberts said Pepiot’s improvement from the 2021 season, when he posted a 7.13 ERA in Triple-A, can be credited to his “plus-plus changeup.”

Either way, Roberts told Pepiot he will be evaluated one day at a time.

“I understand the situation,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of games in the next month in a row and I understand that there’s somebody that was needed for (Wednesday’s start) … I’m going in like it’s one day. This is a talented ballclub to be a part of, so just one day is amazing. So I’m gonna do what I can to give them the best chance to win.”

–Field Level Media

MLB
ANAHEIM, CA
PITTSBURGH, PA
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WASHINGTON, DC
LOS ANGELES, CA
ATLANTA, GA
MILWAUKEE, WI
CHICAGO, IL
LOS ANGELES, CA
MIAMI, FL
