Roosevelt, NY

Man Found In Possession Of Loaded Handgun During Roosevelt Traffic Stop, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IhXu_0faOsQNY00
Park Avenue and East Clinton Avenue in Roosevelt Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a handgun after attempting to run away during a traffic stop.

The incident happened in Roosevelt at about 8:10 p.m. on Monday, May 9, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers pulled over a 2021 Jeep Wrangler at the corner of Park Avenue and East Clinton Avenue after the vehicle failed to obey a stop sign.

Police asked the three occupants of the Jeep to exit the vehicle, and a rear passenger tried to run away from the scene before he was stopped by officers, authorities said.

Authorities determined that the man, identified as Jihad Prunty, of East Meadow, was in possession of a loaded Kimber Ultra .45 caliber handgun, NCPD said.

NCPD said three pills believed to be oxycodone and amphetamine were also found in the Jeep.

Police said Prunty was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

The two other occupants of the Jeep, identified as 21-year-old Guillermo Ospina, of East Meadow, and 18-year-old Tyriq Lobban, of Roosevelt, were each charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Authorities said Prunty is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 10, and Ospina and Lobban were issued desk appearance tickets returnable on Monday, May 30.

