Mets RHP Jacob deGrom begins light throwing

 2 days ago

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is throwing from 60 feet as he continues to rehab from a stress reaction in his right scapula.

deGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster. He’s eligible to come off the IL June 6 but it’s not likely he’ll be ready to return by then..

Mets’ right-hander Sean Reid-Foley is having Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He’s likely to be shelved through the middle of the 2023 season.

The Mets on Tuesday claimed Locke St. John off waivers from Chicago. The Cubs designated St. John for assignment on May 3. St. John appeared in just one game for the Cubs this season. He appeared in seven games for the Texas Rangers in 2019.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said deGrom is scheduled for another MRI next week.

The 33-year-old ace landed on the injured list April 7 with the stress reaction. The injury was discovered April 1 and Mets general manager Billy Eppler said at the time that deGrom could miss two months.

The setback was another blow for deGrom, who didn’t pitch after July 7 of last season due to elbow issues. In 15 starts last season, deGrom went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, and he struck out 146 batters in 92 innings.

The four-time All-Star won the National League Cy Young Award in both 2018 and 2019. He is 77-53 with a 2.50 ERA in 198 career starts over eight seasons with the Mets.

–Field Level Media

