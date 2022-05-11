ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Devin Booker mocked Mavs' Doncic with 'Luka Special' after being fouled

By John Healy
 1 day ago

Devin Booker did not mind having some fun at Luka Doncic’s expense during Tuesday’s 110-80 blowout victory over the Mavs to put the Suns up 3-2 in the series.

During the third quarter, Booker took a hard foul from Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith that sent him to the floor under the basket along the baseline.

Booker was laying on the ground for quite some time and appeared to be hurt with teammates checking on him.

But video from a fan sitting courtside showed Booker roll back over with a smile on his face and as he got up he turned to the crowd and said, “The Luka Special.”

Obviously, Booker feels that Doncic is able to put on a bit of an act to get foul calls to go his way but showed he could do it, too.

In fact, Finney-Smith was given a Flagrant 1 for the foul, which occurred during a 17-0 Suns run.

Booker finished the game with 28 points and seven rebounds as Phoenix is now one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, Doncic was none too pleased after the game and was clearly unimpressed with somebody’s tough guy act.

It’s unclear if Doncic was referring specifically to Booker (it’s highly unlikely he knew what Booker said) or if it was a shot at the Suns players or fans in general.

Perhaps it could be a subplot worth keeping an eye on as the Mavs try to force a Game 7 on Thursday night in Dallas.

