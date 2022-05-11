Clemson in hot pursuit of prized linebacker target

A prized four-star linebacker recruit for Clemson in the class of 2023 talked with The Clemson Insider Monday and revealed why Clemson is one of the favorites in his recruitment, as well as where things currently stand in his process.

Dee Crayton gave a long-winded answer on why Clemson will be one of the team’s on his formal list of favorites. The Denmark High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) product is set to announce his final five schools at noon this Saturday.

“Definitely something that comes right to mind is my relationship with Coach Wes (Goodwin),” Crayton said. “He actually came to my practice (Monday). He’s always just recruiting me hard. We talk every day — he makes sure he calls me and we chat it up whether it’s for five minutes or 15 — we’re always just talking.

“Just being able to see myself in the defense and my head coach (Mike Palmieri) actually coached Trenton (Simpson),” Crayton continued. “He’s kind of aligned with Clemson in coaching linebackers. (Coach Goodwin) is coaching Trenton now, so that’s pretty cool seeing him develop and that possibly being me.”

Crayton also mentioned the atmosphere of the fans and the stability of the coaching staff, as well as the ability to play early. When the class of 2023 arrives on campus, Clemson’s current crop of linebackers would either have one or two years of remaining eligibility, if they opt for the NFL.

He views that as a good opportunity, which would potentially allow for Crayton to make plays in Goodwin’s attack-style defensive scheme, which has its linebackers focus on getting after the quarterback, playing in space and roaming sideline-to-sideline.

For Crayton, it’s been pretty cool to see how Clemson’s defensive coordinator has picked up right where Brent Venables left off as his lead recruiter.

“It’s definitely developed a lot,” he said regarding his relationship with Goodwin. “From the start, as soon as he came in, he started recruiting me just like Coach Venables was — even harder actually. He’s been recruiting me hard and was keeping in touch with me before the offer and still after. That’s definitely a big deal for me, a school like that showing that amount of love.”

Crayton will have an opportunity to continue to feel that love when he officially visits Clemson the weekend of June 3-5. He’s hoping that his upcoming official visit confirms the way he feels about the school.

“I’ve seen a lot — even on my unofficial, they showed us a lot,” Crayton said. “I mean, if they have any more that they could possibly show us, then I’m all down for it. It was a lot that they showed us already, so I’m excited to see what more they have to offer. I already know it’s gonna be a great feeling every time I get on campus.”

Crayton will be knocking out his remaining official visits in the weeks that follow. After Clemson, he’s planning on visiting Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State and UCF, in that exact order.

With those dates in mind, Crayton is planning on having a decision made prior to his senior season.

“Definitely a school that I can contribute at pretty early on,” Crayton said when asked what are some of the important factors that he’s looking for in a school at the next level. “A school that can fit my style of play on defense. Just a winning culture — not even just a winning record, but a culture that provides for the players, is player-centric, wants to win and has a fanbase that shows a lot of love, even if the team isn’t at their best point; they’re sticking by the team and having positive vibes.”

Crayton also mentioned academics being important in his decision. He understands that football doesn’t last forever, so getting a good education at an institution, where he can also pursue his major is also vital.

As his recruitment process dwindles down and as he weighs his options going forward, it’s not only Clemson’s coaching staff that’s making a hard push for Crayton.

David Ojiegbe, who verbally pledged to the Tigers at the end of last month, is in an all-out pursuit of Crayton. He played alongside the Washington, D.C. native in the Under Armour Next game when the two were in eighth grade. They’ve remained close friends and were on an unofficial visit to Clemson together in March.

It’s no longer a secret that Ojiegbe and Clemson are hard after Crayton, who remains a top priority for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class.

