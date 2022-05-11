ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Fire Department investigating fire at Latham Drive business

By Kyle Jones
 1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Latham Drive business Tuesday.

Crews were sent to the 2900 block of Latham Drive just after 8 p.m. Fire was found outside a building and was extinguished.

Officials said more fire was found inside the building and was quickly put out. The building was cleared and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of the fire.

