DFW Community Shoutout: Helping Hands for Single Moms

In this edition of Community Shoutouts, host Jenny Anchondo highlights the work being done by Helping Hands for Single Moms.

They are a nonprofit organization in North Texas supporting single moms who are trying to go to school.

The organization is striving to end generational poverty one single mom family at a time by assisting low-income single mom college students.

Since 2002, the organization says they have helped hundreds of single moms in earning a college degree with 78% of the mothers they have assisted graduating from their universities.

Graduates with the program make an average of more than $51,000.

For more information, visit helpinghandsforsinglemoms.org .

