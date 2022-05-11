DFW Community Shoutout: Helping Hands for Single Moms
DALLAS (KDAF) — In this edition of Community Shoutouts, host Jenny Anchondo highlights the work being done by Helping Hands for Single Moms.
They are a nonprofit organization in North Texas supporting single moms who are trying to go to school.
The organization is striving to end generational poverty one single mom family at a time by assisting low-income single mom college students.
Since 2002, the organization says they have helped hundreds of single moms in earning a college degree with 78% of the mothers they have assisted graduating from their universities.
Graduates with the program make an average of more than $51,000.
For more information, visit helpinghandsforsinglemoms.org .
