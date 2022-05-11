The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction announce 2022 tour: See the dates

It looks like 2022 is the year of the Pumpkins. Following their 18-date Rock Invasion 2 outing which wraps at the end of May, The Smashing Pumpkins will be heading out on the road again, this time hitting arenas nationwide with special guests Jane's Addiction .

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date SPIRITS ON FIRE TOUR featuring headliners The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction will kick off on October 2 in Dallas, TX, and will finish up on November 19 in Los Angeles, CA at the famed Hollywood Bowl. Poppy and Meg Myers have been tapped to support on select dates.

Grab your tickets right HERE beginning Friday, May 13 at 10AM local time -- and check out the full list of scheduled dates below.

The Smashing Pumpkins / Jane’s Addiction North American Dates

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

In other Pumpkins news, long-time guitarist Jeff Schroeder dropped news recently that the band has finished working on their “big” and “epic” twelfth studio album , although no release date or further details have been revealed as of yet.

