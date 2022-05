PALM COAST — AdventHealth has opened a high-tech facility to provide nurses with the highest level of training, using leading-edge simulation technology. With five classroom labs that mimic patient rooms, the regional simulation center is the largest in AdventHealth’s Central Florida footprint, which extends from Flagler County to Osceola County, south of Orlando. The center will provide realistic training for nurses of all skill levels, using interactive realistic manikins that can simulate a range of health conditions and scenarios. Trainers, working from a central command center, can make the manikins “speak” and introduce new challenges that nurses then must respond to.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO