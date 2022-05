The City of Buffalo announced that the paving of many roads is underway, which is great news since the pothole are a'plenty. You probably have seen or will soon see the Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets employees working on roads around the city. Just keep in mind, that may mean some streets will have limited access or be closed for a period of time. The City is also working to complete the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps.

