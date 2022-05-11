ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday boost as passengers are told facemasks will no longer be mandatory on flights and at airports in Europe

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline, Reuters
 3 days ago

Passengers have today been told that face masks will no longer be mandatory in airports and on flights in Europe from May 16.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that the wearing of masks for holidaymakers are 'no longer recommended'.

'From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,' The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Executive Director Patrick Ky said.

Italy, France, Bulgaria and other European countries have been relaxing or ending many or all of their measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJjlz_0faOrNwO00
A flight attendant with a face mask welcomes passengers of a Boeing 747 of Lufthansa after landing at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt

A number of U.S. airlines said they would no longer require masks in April, after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the U.S. administration's mask mandate on public transport was unlawful.

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said that even though wearing masks would not be mandatory 'it is important to be mindful that together with physical distancing and good hand hygiene it is one of the best methods of reducing transmission.'

Rules for wearing masks are expected to vary after the mandatory requirement is lifted, with airlines told to encourage passengers to use masks on flights to or from destinations where wearing a mask on public transport is still required, the agencies said.

