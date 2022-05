BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The CEO of HCA Healthcare met with Western North Carolina leaders last week to address concerns about Transylvania Regional Hospital. The meeting comes after Brevard Mayor Maureen Copelof sent a letter to CEO Samuel Hazen about growing complaints and concerns at the hospital, including the loss of physicians/healthcare providers, reduction in staffing levels, and the closure of the only adult care facility in Transylvania County.

BREVARD, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO