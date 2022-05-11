Legendary USC QB tells chilling story about Coliseum on The Herd with Colin Cowherd

One thing that Dan Lanning and his coaching staff emphasized when taking over with the Oregon Ducks was that they needed to do whatever they could to keep the northwest’s most talented players close to home during their college years. So far, things seem to be going according to plan, with Landen Hatchett, a 3-star offensive lineman, cutting his schools down to 5 and including the Ducks in the mix. Hatchett is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound IOL who is ranked as the No. 2 lineman in the state of Washington. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 46 IOL in the 2023 class, and No. 678 player overall. In Hatchett’s top-5, the Ducks are among three Pac-12 schools to make the cut, alongside Washington and USC. Hatchett is also planning to take official visits to the Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies. Film Landen Hatchett’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 89 WA IOL Rivals 3 5.5 WA IOL ESPN N/A N/A WA IOL On3 Recruiting 3 86 WA IOL 247 Composite 3 0.8617 WA IOL Vitals Hometown Ferndale, Washington Projected Position Offensive Guard Height 6-foot-3 Weight 295 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on June 7, 2021 Visited Oregon on March 4, 2022 Top-5 Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Texas A&M Aggies Twitterhttps://twitter.com/LandenHatchett/status/152488543648044236811

