Enjoy a classic game without the mess when you play Skill Pong™ reusable pong set. An evolved version of beer pong, it doesn’t involve any liquid, so there are no spills or stickiness to clean up. Not only that, but the traditional game can be a hassle to set up as well. Not to mention how gross it can be to drink from a cup full of dirty beer. Skill Pong™ eliminates those problems. It’s easy to set up the stadium-grade plastic cups and patented catch component. This insert actually mimics the weight of a cup half-full of liquid and catches the ball every time. However, you can still knock a cup over if you hit it hard enough at an angle. With such a clean design, it’s a game you can play anywhere without worrying about a mess. Play this lifetime set anywhere, anytime.

