Chicago, IL

The Riot Fest 2022 lineup has arrived

By Emma Krupp
Time Out Chicago
Time Out Chicago
 1 day ago
Summer festival season is right around the corner, and we've got lineup news on one of the year's biggest events: Riot Fest is returning to Douglass Park from September 16–18 with a laundry list of more than 85 punk rock, emo and hip-hop acts (including a few...

Time Out Chicago

Two adorable matcha-centric cafés just opened in Chicago

It’s a good time to be a matcha lover in Chicago! Over the past week, two new cafés—KyoMatcha in Chinatown and Matcha Cita in the West Loop—officially opened their doors, offering everything from decadent matcha lattes and soft serve to layered crepe cakes and mochi (plus tons of other matcha-infused treats).
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

A Pixar-themed mini-golf course is headed to Navy Pier

Chicago's home to no shortage of themed mini-golf courses, from the itty-bitty urban landscapes at City Mini Golf in Maggie Daley Park to bird-shaped obstacles at Douglass 18 within Douglass Park—and starting this summer, mini golf enthusiasts can try to hit a hole-in-one among beloved cartoon characters at a Pixar-themed course that's coming to to Navy Pier.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

28 things that are normal in Chicago but seem weird to outsiders

Can you imagine how different our lives would be without regularly-available gyros, free beaches or tavern-cut pizza? What if we told you that there are people all over the country who live with that reality every day? This week, users on the r/chicago Reddit page shared their experiences with things that are normal in Chicago, but seem weird to outsiders. Some answers are expected, like our civic aversion to ketchup on hot dogs; others are perhaps more surprising, like Chicago's love of 16" softball. Writes user jimmyjazz2000: "My dad grew up in the 1930s Chicago. He said 16 inch softball got popular because nobody could afford gloves. He also said the 16 inch balls back then would only last a few games before turning to mush. So the teams would play for the game ball, whoever won kept it. He said the balls cost fifty cents, and each kid on the team kicked in a nickel. (10 players per team, including short center fielder.) You had to bring a new ball to the game. So every game had an element of gambling. (Because that’s the Chicago way.)"
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

A Wilco-themed pop-up market debuts in Chicago

There are many ways to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, the beloved classic from local indie heroes Wilco. You can take a selfie in front of the highly Instagrammable Marina City towers, which appear on the album's cover. You can take a ride down Lake Shore Drive blasting "I'm the Man Who Loves You," feeling the wind in your hair and reminiscing about your glory days. And don't forget to leave milk and cookies under the Wilco Tree for Jeff Tweedy (otherwise he won't bring you any presents).
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

Time Out Chicago

Chicago, IL
