The Riot Fest 2022 lineup has arrived

Can you imagine how different our lives would be without regularly-available gyros, free beaches or tavern-cut pizza? What if we told you that there are people all over the country who live with that reality every day? This week, users on the r/chicago Reddit page shared their experiences with things that are normal in Chicago, but seem weird to outsiders. Some answers are expected, like our civic aversion to ketchup on hot dogs; others are perhaps more surprising, like Chicago's love of 16" softball. Writes user jimmyjazz2000: "My dad grew up in the 1930s Chicago. He said 16 inch softball got popular because nobody could afford gloves. He also said the 16 inch balls back then would only last a few games before turning to mush. So the teams would play for the game ball, whoever won kept it. He said the balls cost fifty cents, and each kid on the team kicked in a nickel. (10 players per team, including short center fielder.) You had to bring a new ball to the game. So every game had an element of gambling. (Because that’s the Chicago way.)"

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO