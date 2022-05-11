ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Shoplifting Suspect Killed When Hit By Car While Running Away

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Creek police say a shoplifting suspect was killed when he was hit by a car while he was running...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

wtmj.com

