Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium’s inaugural opening day on April 16, 1960, has an interesting backstory that involves fire, ice, and a glimpse of a superstar about to soar. According to library archives, the original opening date was set for April 14; however, Mother Nature had other plans, as she blew 59 mph winds and left traces of snow. Snow in April is unusual, but what happened after that was even odder. To dry out the dirt, the Army was called to set a napalm fire. Herman Nelson heaters took care of the damp turf.

