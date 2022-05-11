Lions Municipal Golf Course head pro & manager talks about course

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Golf runs in the blood of UT senior Parker Coody, who hit two holes-in-one in the same round at the U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday. Grandson to 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, Parker Coody advances in his first U.S. Open sectionals at the Forest Creek Golf Club in Round Rock. Coody aced the 190-yard, par-3 eighth and 160-yard, 17th, according to Golf Digest, both of which helped him snag one of the five qualifying spots. Chandler Phillips won the qualifier. Coody finished one shot ahead of having to compete in a seven-way playoff for the three final spots.
