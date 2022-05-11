Lions Municipal Golf Course head pro & manager talks about course

Some of Austin’s most enticing eateries travel through town on wheels, creating tasty and accessible food along the way. It’s thought that the first modern food truck in the U.S. was the Wienermobile in 1936, but it wasn’t until the Great Recession in the early 2010s that mobile kitchens became widely popular due to their lower overhead cost in comparison to owning a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Now the capital city is home to approximately 1,200 food trucks that span a wide variety of cuisines. Here we’ve rounded up the 18 food trucks — from the classics to the new hotspots — not to miss.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO