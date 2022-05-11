ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Lions Municipal Golf Course head pro & manager talks about course

fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1924, Lions Municipal Golf Course became the first public...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Double aces: UT senior makes 2 holes-in-one in U.S. open

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Golf runs in the blood of UT senior Parker Coody, who hit two holes-in-one in the same round at the U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday. Grandson to 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, Parker Coody advances in his first U.S. Open sectionals at the Forest Creek Golf Club in Round Rock. Coody aced the 190-yard, par-3 eighth and 160-yard, 17th, according to Golf Digest, both of which helped him snag one of the five qualifying spots. Chandler Phillips won the qualifier. Coody finished one shot ahead of having to compete in a seven-way playoff for the three final spots.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Anderson High School golf team wins state title

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Anderson High School took home the 5A state golf title thanks in part to some strong play from future Texas Longhorn Keaton Vo. The Trojans started the day up 5 and Vo followed his opening round 67 with a 66 to win individual gold at 11 under par, beating the field by 6 strokes.
ANDERSON, TX
Austonia

Lead architect behind new Meta tower gives inside look into soon-to-be tallest building in Austin

A park in the sky. That’s how Ed Muth, Gensler principal-in-charge of the Sixth and Guadalupe project, describes the outdoor deck on level 14 of the building. It’s a gathering space that’ll be lushly landscaped and filled with various plant types. It’ll also have spaces for sitting and a small amphitheater tech space. It’s poised to be an area for Meta employees to spend time and mingle once the tech giant moves in next spring. As downtown grows with increased residential and office space, the tech industry’s influence in the area is clear with Google’s sailboat tower plus TikTok signing...
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Chef Michael Fojtasek’s new hotel steakhouse is a playful addition to Austin’s dining scene

Michael Fojtasek wants me (and you) to know that Maie Day is not your granddad’s steakhouse. “It’s supposed to capture the playfulness and spirit of a backyard gathering,” says Fojtasek, the award-winning, James Beard-nominated chef behind Olamaie and Little Ola’s Biscuits. “It’s eschewing the classic notion of the steakhouse; we call it a community chophouse. Steakhouses are one of my favorite genres, but I think they’re dated. They were kind of built for, you know, old white guys.”
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Eater

San Marcos Mochi Doughnut Shop Opens in Austin

San Marcos mochi doughnut shop Mochinut expanded with an Austin location in mid-April. Mochinut ATX is found within Scofield Farms neighborhood supermarket and food hall Hana World Market at 1700 West Parmer Lane, Suite 100 as of April 22. The menu includes mochi doughnuts (hence the name), made with sweet...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Muny Conservancy#Tierra Neubaum
Austin Chronicle

The Far Out Is Having a Moment

"It's got the vibe, and it's got the capacity. That's what matters." In the world of praise for Austin music venues, there isn't much higher acclaim than the words of former Liberty Lunch co-owner Mark Pratz, who doesn't hold back in stating a strong connection between his long-gone, hallowed Downtown concert hall and the fast-emerging Far Out Lounge & Stage on South Congress Avenue in deep South Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Travels talks about Castell, Texas

It's a small riverside town west of Llano known mostly for white-tailed deer hunting but Pam LeBlanc says it's about much more than that. It's a nice getaway for some peace and quiet out in the Hill Country.
LLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
easttexasradio.com

UIL State Track & Field Meet Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2022 UIL Track & Field State Meet will be held May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on The University of Texas at Austin campus. Online Tickets will be available for the State Meet: Click Here. Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy...
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Keep Up with These 18 Can’t-Miss Austin Food Trucks

Some of Austin’s most enticing eateries travel through town on wheels, creating tasty and accessible food along the way. It’s thought that the first modern food truck in the U.S. was the Wienermobile in 1936, but it wasn’t until the Great Recession in the early 2010s that mobile kitchens became widely popular due to their lower overhead cost in comparison to owning a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Now the capital city is home to approximately 1,200 food trucks that span a wide variety of cuisines. Here we’ve rounded up the 18 food trucks — from the classics to the new hotspots — not to miss.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Immersive light installation to debut at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas - C3 Presents, in collaboration with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin, is announcing that highly-acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro's Field of Light will debut at the Wildflower Center on September 9. Field of Light is a display of 28,000 stemmed...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy