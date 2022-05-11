ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Catch’s Vegan Seafood Chowder Arrives in San Francisco Bay Area

By Anna Starostinetskaya
Cover picture for the articleVegan seafood chowder is now on the menu at San Francisco Bay Area chain Ladle & Leaf—marking the arrival of fish-free seafood in this format. Vegan brand Good Catch Foods is behind the menu update, which includes three new soup options that will be gradually rolled out, with a new soup...

7 Amazing Outdoor Experiences In San Francisco, California

Even in the busy metropolis of San Francisco, you can be outdoors and have a fantastic adventure experience around the city and feel like you are in a natural paradise. Exploring San Francisco’s wonderful outside venues combines fun activities like hiking, biking, and even climbing to see those fantastic views and truly unique attractions you’ll discover only in this city. As a San Francisco Bay Area native, I have done all of these fun outdoor experiences and recommend them to everyone visiting the city and looking for outdoor adventure.
Popular farmers’ market cheesecake maker will soon open a storefront in Oakland

A Bay Area baker who slings his uber-popular cheesecakes at farmers’ market booths is now about to open up a brick-and-mortar location in Oakland to sell his sweet treats and much more. Charles Farriér started his mobile and online baking business Crumble & Whisk nine years ago, and he’ll soon be moving it into permanent digs at 4104 MacArthur Boulevard in the Laurel District, as reported by Oaklandside. Crumble & Whisk originally gained notoriety with the help of culinary entrepreneur incubator La Cocina and shortly after was able to land a coveted spot at the San Francisco Ferry Building Farmers’ Market which propelled its popularity tremendously. It has also been a big hit at Oakland’s Grand Lake Farmers Market and several others across the Bay Area.
San Francisco’s Iconic Swedish Cake Is a Celebration of Whipped Cream and Marzipan

In my family the celebration cakes of choice were elegant, restrained, fruit-filled sponges from a Chinese bakery. As a child I hated them. They were ethereal and airy, barely sweet, and frosted only with a light whipped cream. To my Americanized palate, they were more fruit salad than dessert. What I craved were tooth-achingly sweet chocolate cupcakes with swirls of dense buttercream, confetti cakes with frosting from the tub, and domed rosette-covered cakes with a whole damn Barbie sticking out of them.
Bay Area Scientists Sound the Alarm That Omicron Subvariants Are Reinfecting People Like Mad

Local wastewater data indicate COVID-19 infections may have doubled in the last two weeks, as new variant “sublineages” are finding ever-new ways to evade the antibodies. It’s getting more and more difficult to keep track of how many new different COVID-19 variants are popping up these days. We thought things were bad when the coronavirus started spawning new Greek alphabet letters like Delta and Omicron. Now the variants are splitting off into different and identifiable subvariants of Omicron like BA.2, and then from there “sublineages” like BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.13, like they were the names of the umpteenth different iOS updates that are being forced onto your phone every couple of weeks.
9 Romantic Places for A Drink in San Francisco

Few would argue that San Francisco is one of the most romantic cities in the world. From sunsets on the Pacific to the views of the Bay Bridge from the Embarcadero, there are hundreds of places that provide a perfect backdrop for a romantic night. For those who prefer to set the mood with a special cocktail or bottle of your choice, there are countless places to share a drink with your significant other.
What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
San Francisco’s Belden Place restaurant scene bounces back

If you blink when walking down Bush Street in the Financial District, you might just miss Belden Place. An alley in the middle of a block dominated by high rises, the lunch and dinner destination is understated. Restaurants line old brick buildings The dining spots vary in formality; some are...
Here’s a Look Inside RH’s Elegant New Atrium Restaurant at San Francisco’s Historic Pier 70

It’s finally here: RH San Francisco, the massive five-story gallery and restaurant taking over 80,000-square-feet of space at Pier 70 opens Thursday, May 12. Not only does the project include a retail store where RH (the company ditched its full “Restoration Hardware” name in 2012) fans can ogle at the company’s luxury home furnishings, but it also encompasses the Palm Court Restaurant and two wine bars, each pouring approximately 40 wines by the glass including “limited production offerings from Napa Valley’s renowned small vintners,” according to a press release.
One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
East Bay retail centers bought for more than $100 million

LAFAYETTE — Two retail centers at prime locations in the East Bay city of Lafayette have been bought by a veteran real estate investment firm from the Midwest in a deal that tops $100 million. La Fiesta Square and Lafayette Mercantile were purchased by affiliates controlled by SITE Centers,...
Thursday Morning What's Up: Three Wildfires Break Out Around State

After a windy day Wednesday, there are now three wildfires burning around California. The Coastal Fire in Laguna Beach has already destroyed 20 homes in the gated community of Laguna Niguel and is threatening more; the other two fires are burning in the Sierra east of Fresno. [LA Times / Bay Area News Group]
Changes coming to SF seawall in coming months

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first portions of the new living seawall coming to San Francisco’s Embarcadero will be installed “most likely in September,” according to a scientist involved in the project. The goal of the project, which is a joint venture between the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center and the Port of San Francisco, is […]
How This Popular Ice Cream Shop Got Caught Up in San Francisco’s ‘Copaganda’ Conversation

The last few weeks haven’t been so sweet for Alice Kim and her husband, owners of Joe’s Ice Cream in the Richmond District. On April 29, they hosted an “Ice Cream with a Cop” event at their popular dessert shop. According to SFGATE, the couple thought it would be a fun way for kids and families to chat with local police. But DoggtownDro, a Watsonville-based anti-police activist and rapper, showed up at the event with other protestors, including the family of Keita O’Neil who was killed by a member of the San Francisco Police Department in 2017. Things went downhill fast as protestors said the police only agreed to the event to make themselves look better and waste city resources. They called this practice “copaganda,” a term mentioned at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing in the first week of May about the use of taxpayer funds for police communications.
