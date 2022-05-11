ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Agnes Chase, a grass scientist, showed us what ‘holds the earth together’

By Lina Zeldovich
Popular Science
Popular Science
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mo4a6_0faOpDBY00
Despite roadblocks, Chase amassed a body of work that's integral to our understanding of native grasses. Esther Goh

The annals of science journalism weren’t always as inclusive as they could have been. So PopSci is working to correct the record with In Hindsight, a series profiling some of the figures whose contributions we missed. Read their stories and explore the rest of our 150th anniversary coverage here.

In 1911, USDA botanist Albert Spear Hitchcock approached his funders with a petition. He asked to send his female assistant and fellow botanist, Agnes Chase, on a field expedition to the Panama Canal Zone. After three male decision-makers at the agency and the Smithsonian Institution corresponded on the then-uncommon matter—and despite Hitchcock’s superior at the USDA vouching for her, as well—the answer was a definitive no. “I doubt whether the sum mentioned by Professor Hitchcock would be sufficient for her expenses and because I doubt the advisability of engaging the services of a woman for the purpose,” one of them wrote.

Chase wasn’t unaccustomed to such struggles. In an era when women were expected to be wives, mothers, and homemakers—and hadn’t yet won the right to vote—she had already built an impressive career as a scientific illustrator at one the US’s premier institutions, co-authored a book, and proved to be so good at her craft that her male supervisor was ready to break the societal norms to take her with him. Despite being denied the opportunity to go to Panama, she went on to amass a body of work that boasted several botanical volumes, including a textbook that is still used today. and a legacy built largely through a network of women whose lives she touched.

Born in rural Illinois in 1869 as Mary Agnes Meara, she lost her father at the age of two, and moved with her family to Chicago. She worked as a proofreader and typesetter at the School Herald newspaper, where she met and married editor William Ingraham Chase, who died about a year later. Chase took classes at the Lewis Institute and the University of Chicago, and, while she never earned anything beyond an honorary degree, she fell in love with botany. At the time, it was one of the few scientific disciplines viewed as acceptable for women.

Chase harnessed her skill for sketching into a gig drawing plants for the Field Museum in Chicago. In 1903, the USDA’s Bureau of Plant Industry in Washington, D.C. hired her to work with Hitchcock as a scientific illustrator. At the time, the group was focused on agrostology—the study of grasses, from lawns to commercial grains. And so, the pair formed a close partnership and set themselves to the fearsome task of collecting, describing, and classifying every grass growing in the Americas. When workdays ended, Chase would study grasses at the National Herbarium. She later commented that they interested her because they were what “holds the earth together.”

In recommending her for the trip to Panama, Hitchcock’s boss Frederick Coville described Chase as an exceptional researcher, a highly competent field worker, and a co-author of major papers. At the time, she’d already written an entire book on Panicum, a genus that includes millet, an edible and commercially grown grain. Hitchcock, who was known for his own progressive values, proposed using funds remaining from his own prior trip; he even said that Chase would cover the rest from her own pocket. The arguments proved futile. Besides, the founders of Panama’s research station didn’t welcome women, writing plainly years later: “Let us keep a place where real research men can find quiet, keen intellectual stimulation, freedom from any outside distraction.”

Chase instead paid her own way to Puerto Rico the following year. In 1922, she published a textbook called First Book of Grasses: The Structure of Grasses Explained for Beginners. More than a decade later, still without the support enjoyed by her male colleagues, she managed to put together an eight-month expedition to Brazil. Her work as an activist—she belonged to the National Woman’s Party, the Socialist Party of America, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the Women’s Christian Temperance Union—provided her with vast networks to tap into. In her wish to study grasses, she also found grassroots support: She reached out to female missionaries in Latin America who offered their help. In October of 1924, she boarded a ship to Rio de Janeiro to pursue “a long-cherished dream.”

The women in Brazil hosted her in their homes, took her to tucked-away places, and helped arrange transportation. “The missionaries travel everywhere, and like botanists do it on as little money as possible,” Chase wrote. “They gave me information that saved me much time and trouble.” In return, Chase gave lectures to women on the missionaries’ boards about her work and travels.

She also connected with local women scientists, who she’d previously only known through letters. One of them, María do Carmo Bandeira, a moss specialist at the Botanical Garden of Rio de Janeiro, joined Chase on collecting trips. Together, the two climbed Pico de Algunhas Negras—one of the nation’s highest peaks at 1,144 feet—and returned with numerous specimens.” On that journey Chase documented a waterfall that rivaled Niagara, set amid a barren desert, an encounter that merited her sole mention in Popular Science (October 1925). She arrived back in the US with more than 500 new grass species. That work, and a return trip a few years later, made Chase a leading authority on grasses in the Americas. In 1935, she and Hitchcock finished their Manual of the Grasses of the United States.

South America proved to be Chase’s gateway to widespread recognition. In 1959, her First Book of Grasses, which is still in print today, was translated into Spanish, and later in Portuguese. She retired from the USDA at 70 years old in 1939, but remained an honorary curator. She was later named an honorary fellow of the Smithsonian Institution. In 1958, the University of Illinois awarded her the honorary degree of Doctor of Science. By the time she died at the age of 94, she was a world-recognized botanist and author of more than 70 groundbreaking publications.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
IFLScience

Ancient Guts Reveal The Most Worm-Infested People In UK History

Parasitic worms (aka helminths) are not the most pleasant thing to think of – these organisms have plagued humans throughout history, slithering inside our bodies, exploiting their hosts and draining resources. In current-day Europe and North America, infection with these creatures is thankfully rare and is typically found in travelers going into endemic areas, typically tropical and subtropical regions. Helminth infections are classed as one of the top neglected tropical diseases by the World Health Organization (WHO).
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

US Covid cases surge 50% in two weeks as scientists say there is 'no evidence' majority of Americans need top-up shots - but Moderna CEO insists that 'educated people realize there is waning immunity' and boosters will be needed by the fall

America's Covid cases have surged by half in two weeks, but scientists say there is still 'no evidence' that top-up jabs are needed for most Americans — despite a Moderna boss today insisting more jabs will be needed by fall. Figures from states, counties and local health officials showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Journalism#Earth#Textbook#Grasses#Popsci#Usda
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
ScienceAlert

Turns Out All That Plastic Currently Sitting in US Landfills Is Worth BILLIONS of Dollars

In 2019, the United States sent an average of US$7.2 billion dollars worth of plastic to landfill, according to new estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE). When considering the price of manufacturing, marketing and processing all that trashed material, the costs to the economy are significant. Nor does that consider the environmental price of plastic pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

Popular Science

38K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy