Officials name 2 people killed in Livingston Co. crash

UPDATE: (5/12) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the two people who were killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The drivers of both the cars involved in the accident were killed. Mary Buchanan, 30-years-old from Lansing, and John Manion, 29-years-old from Dubuque, Iowa, were killed in the crash.

Officials say Manion was driving the wrong way on I-96.

In addition, the sheriff’s office says that the 28-year-old woman who was riding with Buchanan broke her jaw in the crash, and luckily the 4-year-old did not receive any major injuries.

For more information, read the story below.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Livingston County Wednesday morning.

According to the Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch was made aware of a wrong way driver around 1:47 a.m.

A black Audi, driven by a 29-year-old man from Iowa, was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-96.

Later at 1:57 a.m., the Audi hit a Buick Regal traveling west in the westbound lanes, near the 132-mile marker west of W. Highland Rd.

The Buick was driven by a 30-year-old woman from Lansing. There were two others in the backseat of the Buick, a 28-year-old woman from Lansing and a 4-year-old girl from Lansing.

The man driving the Audi was declared dead at the scene.

The Lansing woman driving the Buick was taken to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Both of the backseat passengers are in stable condition.

The road was opened back up after about four hours of initial investigation and cleanup.

Though the crash remains under investigation, officials believe both alcohol and speed played roles in the crash.

