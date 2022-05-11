Girard police investigate ‘Orbeez’ gun assault

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Juvenile detectives are looking over a police report after a group of kids said they were shot at with a gel gun by someone driving by.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. last Thursday in the area of St. Clair and Forsythe avenues.

According to a police report, a group of kids was walking down the street when someone drove by and shot at them with Orbeez pellets.

A witness nearby heard the kids. He also told police that he saw the suspected car pull into a nearby driveway.

Officers made contact with the juvenile occupants of the car and determined that the shots were fired from that car by a female passenger, according to a police report.

Officers seized the gun as evidence and turned over all the information to the juvenile detectives with the Girard Police Department.

The report did not indicate if anyone was hurt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.